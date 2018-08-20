KLR Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Denbury Resources (DNR)

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at KLR Group in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KLR Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.30 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

Shares of NYSE:DNR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 341,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,562,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 3.22. Denbury Resources has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.72 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 25.74%. equities analysts predict that Denbury Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denbury Resources news, Director Greg Mcmichael sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,238,289 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 904,472 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,700,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,379,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

