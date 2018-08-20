KLR Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apache (APA)

Apache (NYSE:APA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at KLR Group in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. KLR Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apache from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.19 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Cowen set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

APA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 98,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,295. Apache has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Apache had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 575.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

