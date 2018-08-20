Kingfisher (KGF) PT Lowered to GBX 260 at UBS Group

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.32) in a research note released on Friday morning, www.digitallook.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

KGF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 275 ($3.51) to GBX 302 ($3.85) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 380 ($4.85) to GBX 365 ($4.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.91) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.21) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 333.58 ($4.26).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 273.30 ($3.49) on Friday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 285.30 ($3.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 369.80 ($4.72).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.