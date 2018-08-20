Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Grows Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.8% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $86,723,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Amgen by 8.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.76.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $197.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $201.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

