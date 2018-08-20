KeyCorp Weighs in on MSG Networks Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of MSG Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Wingren now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSG Networks’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

MSGN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSG Networks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

MSGN opened at $24.45 on Monday. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.64.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

