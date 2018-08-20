KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,519 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 67,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $626,000. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 724,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 79,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $21.59 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.05%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.23 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. UBS Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.24.

In related news, Director H James Dallas purchased 9,610 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,984.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,840.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Burke sold 46,360 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $988,395.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

