Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,651 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $45,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 33.1% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 94,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,391 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,594,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,688,000 after purchasing an additional 51,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $74.86 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 73.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

