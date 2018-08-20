Keybank National Association OH Has $57.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 738,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd were worth $57,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of BMV:VCSH opened at $78.36 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a 12 month low of $1,401.70 and a 12 month high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

