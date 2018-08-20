Keybank National Association OH Has $102.28 Million Stake in iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd (GVI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd (BMV:GVI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 949,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd worth $102,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd in the first quarter worth $148,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd in the second quarter worth $239,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd in the second quarter worth $291,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd in the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd in the second quarter worth $412,000.

Get iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd alerts:

Shares of BMV:GVI opened at $107.90 on Monday. iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd has a 12-month low of $2,026.00 and a 12-month high of $2,160.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd (BMV:GVI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.