Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Keryx Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keryx Biopharmaceuticals.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

KERX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,737 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,950,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,412,000 after purchasing an additional 230,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 534,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

About Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

