KBC Group NV Trims Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,727 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,582,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,562,924,000 after buying an additional 1,071,083 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,669,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,072,000 after buying an additional 1,590,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,944,000 after buying an additional 127,232 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,372,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,998,000 after purchasing an additional 333,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,326,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,338,000 after purchasing an additional 178,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 168,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $18,028,430.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 359,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,472,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 68,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,127.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,210 shares in the company, valued at $7,370,920.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,064 shares of company stock worth $36,688,570. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. MED downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, May 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $111.44 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

