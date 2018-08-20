KBC Group NV Has $1.88 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,180,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,468.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,515,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 58,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.74.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

