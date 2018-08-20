KBC Group NV Has $1.68 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 126.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 66.9% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 15.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Newell Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.39%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 19.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Polk purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,449.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $245,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

