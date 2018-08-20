KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.22% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 13,676 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $506,285.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,047.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.20. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $801.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.