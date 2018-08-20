KAZ Minerals (KAZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 1,035 ($13.20) to GBX 910 ($11.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 1,015 ($12.95) to GBX 800 ($10.21) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 806.25 ($10.29).

LON:KAZ opened at GBX 478.50 ($6.10) on Thursday. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 413.10 ($5.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 974.20 ($12.43).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a GBX 4.69 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

