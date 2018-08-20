KAZ Minerals (KAZ) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KAZ. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.74) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded KAZ Minerals to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.39) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 806.25 ($10.29).

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 491.80 ($6.27) on Monday. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 413.10 ($5.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 974.20 ($12.43).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

