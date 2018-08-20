JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$103.00” Price Target for Walmart (WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) received a $103.00 price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Argus set a $112.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Walmart from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.74.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $97.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73. Walmart has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $127,228,052.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,684,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,577,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Walmart by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

