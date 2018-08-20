Jones Energy (JONE) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 7,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,230,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JONE shares. ValuEngine cut Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jones Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.55.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Jones Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. research analysts predict that Jones Energy Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Brooks sold 285,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $108,494.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 311,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonny Jones sold 214,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $81,475.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,331 shares of company stock valued at $201,526 over the last ninety days. 32.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JONE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Energy by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 89,224 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Energy by 249,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 775,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 775,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jones Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 60,510 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jones Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,845,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 151,840 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

