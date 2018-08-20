Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 254.1% during the first quarter. TT International now owns 136,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 97,969 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,495,000 after purchasing an additional 72,159 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $134.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.34.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

