Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will report sales of $8.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.22 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $8.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $31.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.25 billion to $31.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $32.14 billion to $33.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,198,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,481,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,900,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,132,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,840,000 after buying an additional 1,266,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,796,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,326,000 after buying an additional 1,122,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 102,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,299. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

