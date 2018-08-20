John Allred Sells 1,000 Shares of Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director John Allred sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Allred also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, John Allred sold 2,691 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $113,102.73.

On Wednesday, August 1st, John Allred sold 4,463 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $179,055.56.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $42.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.07 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Kforce’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at $27,463,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 29.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,070,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,027,000 after buying an additional 471,012 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at $7,529,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter valued at $6,867,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at $4,976,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Kforce to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

