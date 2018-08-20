Jin Coin (JIN) Price Tops $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

Jin Coin (CURRENCY:JIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Jin Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Jin Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jin Coin has a market capitalization of $116,529.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Jin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00100000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000189 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010928 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000612 BTC.

About Jin Coin

Jin Coin is a coin. Jin Coin’s total supply is 9,960,402 coins. Jin Coin’s official Twitter account is @jincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jin Coin is www.jin-coin.com

Jin Coin Coin Trading

Jin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

