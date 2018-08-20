Jenoptik AG (JEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.81 ($36.15).

JEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($39.20) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

ETR:JEN traded up €0.56 ($0.64) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €33.12 ($37.64). 99,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €20.68 ($23.50) and a 1-year high of €34.82 ($39.57).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

