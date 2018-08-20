Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,540 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Trex by 33.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Trex by 90.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX stock opened at $81.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 2.40. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 46.45%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. Sidoti cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Trex to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

In related news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $221,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $925,352.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $1,807,589. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.