Jefferies Financial Group Increases Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Price Target to $38.00

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Shares of WIFI stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,465. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Hagan sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $1,415,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,870 shares in the company, valued at $16,293,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tom Tracey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,697,359 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth about $352,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth about $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 557.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.