Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Urogen Pharma Ltd’s Q3 2018 Earnings (URGN)

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urogen Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Andrews now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.99). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.54) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on URGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

URGN stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.11. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $69.57.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 22.2% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,499,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,394,000 after buying an additional 454,241 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 294.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after buying an additional 239,676 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 9.3% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 38.4% during the second quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 251,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 67.2% during the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 175,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.