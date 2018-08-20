Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Saipem SpA’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saipem in a report released on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Saipem from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of Saipem stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

