Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Repsol SA (REPYY)

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repsol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.23.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Repsol stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. Repsol has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

