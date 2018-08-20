JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $15.52 Million Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,936 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 5.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 84,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $60.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5239 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

