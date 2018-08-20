Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,536 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,989,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,073,000 after purchasing an additional 584,312 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,052,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,217,879,000 after acquiring an additional 657,212 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,306,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,089,000 after acquiring an additional 257,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,873,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $655,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,737,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,071,000 after acquiring an additional 405,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,137,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at $29,044,546.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $481,857.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,307 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,943.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,732 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,537 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $85.45 on Monday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.