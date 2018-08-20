Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,948. Itron has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $585.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Itron will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 128,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $7,673,469.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $57,995.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $823,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Itron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 802,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,439,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

