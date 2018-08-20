Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.89.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.
NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,948. Itron has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 128,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $7,673,469.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $57,995.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $823,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Itron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 802,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,439,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.
