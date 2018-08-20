iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Holdings Raised by Madison Investment Holdings Inc.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 222,108 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $53,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $127,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $136,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $161,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,273.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $197,000.

TIP opened at $111.92 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.01 and a 52 week high of $115.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4678 per share. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

