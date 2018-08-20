iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Holdings Reduced by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $163,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $115.33 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $121.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

