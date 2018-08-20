iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Stake Decreased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 44,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $101.40 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $90.47 and a 12 month high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.