iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) is Accuvest Global Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,892 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 5.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 542,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after buying an additional 190,626 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 293,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 97,280 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 10,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.04 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.