iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Sold by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,570,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 71,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $287.04 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $243.45 and a 1 year high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

