iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) Shares Bought by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 7.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,193,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,632,000 after buying an additional 728,889 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,566,000 after buying an additional 354,035 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $167,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.