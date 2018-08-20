iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Shares Sold by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,930,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,043,000 after buying an additional 1,971,833 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $62.59 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

