Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Iron Mountain worth $18,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $136,962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 123.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,444,000 after buying an additional 3,700,599 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $33,871,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $21,996,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 73.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,468,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,269,000 after buying an additional 622,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,046.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $61,686.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IRM opened at $36.48 on Monday. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.33%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

