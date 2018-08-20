Investors Sell Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) on Strength (GDX)

Traders sold shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) on strength during trading on Monday. $80.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $155.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $75.32 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF had the 9th highest net out-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF traded up $0.07 for the day and closed at $18.79

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 6,553,497 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,856,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,286 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,637,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,700 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13,314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,462,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,523 shares during the period.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.