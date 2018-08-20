Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Sage Group (SGE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Sage Group (LON: SGE) recently:

8/20/2018 – The Sage Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 540 ($6.89) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 630 ($8.04).

8/3/2018 – The Sage Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.93) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 740 ($9.44).

8/3/2018 – The Sage Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

8/3/2018 – The Sage Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 740 ($9.44) to GBX 630 ($8.04). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – The Sage Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/10/2018 – The Sage Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/25/2018 – The Sage Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 790 ($10.08) to GBX 650 ($8.29). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2018 – The Sage Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 540 ($6.89) price target on the stock.

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 627.60 ($8.01) on Monday. The Sage Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 613 ($7.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 825.20 ($10.53).

The Sage Group plc provides business management software and services for small and medium sized companies. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. The company serves business owners, bookkeepers, and finance directors.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.