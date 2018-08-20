Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Noble Energy (NBL)

Noble Energy (NYSE: NBL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2018 – Noble Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/13/2018 – Noble Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Noble Energy was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2018 – Noble Energy was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Noble Energy was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Noble Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Noble Energy is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Noble Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Noble Energy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Noble Energy is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Noble Energy is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NBL opened at $28.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $37.76.

Get Noble Energy Inc alerts:

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

In other Noble Energy news, VP Gary W. Willingham sold 24,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $924,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 194,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Noble Energy by 95.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,854,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $480,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730,137 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,102,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Noble Energy by 56.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,170,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $252,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,747 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,880,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Noble Energy by 888.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,808,942 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $63,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,983 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.