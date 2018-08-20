Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DexCom (DXCM)

DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2018 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $127.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2018 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – DexCom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “. Post a solid quarter of execution in 2Q18, we reiterate our OW rating and 12-month price target of $50 on shares of RVNC. We expect upward earnings revisions to levels not reflected in sell-side consensus expectations to drive the stock higher. Revance’s long-duration, next-generation injectable neuromodulator may be a pipeline in a product. RT002 targets a $3B+ market opportunity for both medical and aesthetic indications.””

8/2/2018 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $106.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $105.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – DexCom was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – DexCom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2018 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/10/2018 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/28/2018 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $130.96 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -225.79 and a beta of 0.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $221,966.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $978,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,674 shares in the company, valued at $49,068,733.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,061 shares of company stock worth $18,014,822 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $617,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $13,967,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 50.7% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 46,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 569,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,075,000 after purchasing an additional 354,331 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of DexCom by 7.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

