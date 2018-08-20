Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Barclays (BARC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barclays (LON: BARC) recently:

8/17/2018 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/17/2018 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 270 ($3.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Barclays was given a new GBX 239 ($3.05) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Barclays had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.19) price target on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Barclays was given a new GBX 215 ($2.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.00) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 240 ($3.06).

8/3/2018 – Barclays was given a new GBX 200 ($2.55) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 239 ($3.05) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 236 ($3.01).

8/2/2018 – Barclays was given a new GBX 220 ($2.81) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Barclays was given a new GBX 250 ($3.19) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Barclays was given a new GBX 250 ($3.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/23/2018 – Barclays was given a new GBX 220 ($2.81) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Barclays had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Barclays was given a new GBX 266 ($3.39) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Barclays was given a new GBX 235 ($3.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Barclays had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 245 ($3.13) to GBX 189.70 ($2.42). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Barclays had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/11/2018 – Barclays was given a new GBX 250 ($3.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Barclays was given a new GBX 236 ($3.01) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Barclays had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

BARC stock opened at GBX 183.88 ($2.35) on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.35 ($3.00).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £7,332.10 ($9,353.36). Also, insider Mike Turner acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £95,000 ($121,188.93).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

