Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 20th (ADP, ALLE, BNFT, BRY, CAG, CDAY, CFX, CGNX, EMR, FLS)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 20th:

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum (NYSE:BRY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL). They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “: We are initiating research coverage of VTL stock with an Overweight rating and $18 PT. We believe the ongoing VTL-308 Phase 3 trial of the extracorporeal liver assist device (ELAD) in patients with severe alcoholic hepatitis (sAH) has been de-risked through incorporation of learnings from the previous VTI-208 trial. If approved, we believe commercialization requirements are of a scale that VTL could undertake without a partner, at least domestically. Pricing commensurate with the unmet medical need and clinical sequelae of untreated sAH could create significant shareholder value, in our opinion.””

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

