Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) Holdings Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $31.45 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

