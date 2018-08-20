Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of VRP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,147. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

