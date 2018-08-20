Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

Shares of PFIG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.87. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,606. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

