Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $26.80. 802,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,535. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $30.23.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.