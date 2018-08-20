Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0223 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.76. 100,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,832. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $21.72.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.